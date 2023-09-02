News
What Happened When Kohli, Rauf Met

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 02, 2023 10:35 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy PCB/X
 

In anticipation of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan this afternoon, Virat Kohli had a heartwarming meeting with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on Friday.

The mutual respect shone through as they exchanged greetings and shared a warm hug on the field.

This moment reminds us that beyond the fierce rivalry that grips cricket enthusiasts, Kohli has been known for his friendly interactions with Pakistani players, inquiring about their well-being, even offering valuable tips.

 

Notably, it was Rauf whom Kohli faced during the T20 World Cup 2022, delivering an unforgettable innings that included two stunning sixes, ultimately securing India's victory. Kohli himself hailed this performance as one of his best.

Kohli also shared a hearty laugh with Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi after a practice session in Pallekele. Kohli and Shadab had been all grins as they engaged in what had appeared to be a lighthearted conversation, laughing and joking around.

Soon after, Shadab greeted Mohammed Shami who was passing by, then continued his talk with Kohli.

Rohit Sharma was seen engaged in conversation with Babar Azam and batter Imam Ul Haq.

