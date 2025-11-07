HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ashwin Snubs Bumrah, Names India's Real T20 Threats

Ashwin Snubs Bumrah, Names India's Real T20 Threats

November 07, 2025
November 07, 2025 14:30 IST

‘Teams will gun for Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy if they have to get past India’

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph after taking 15 wickets, has long been viewed as India’s ultimate match-winner. Photograph: BCCI

In a surprising take, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has overlooked Jasprit Bumrah while identifying the two biggest threats for opposition teams in T20 cricket.

According to Ashwin, it’s Varun Chakravarthy and Abhishek Sharma who now hold the key to India’s dominance heading into the 2026 T20 World Cup.

 

Bumrah, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph after taking 15 wickets, has long been viewed as India’s ultimate match-winner. Yet, Ashwin feels teams preparing to face India must now shift their focus elsewhere.

‘If any team wants to win the T20 World Cup in India, they will have to master two factors. I was saying until now that handling Jasprit Bumrah. But I will say right now, the way I have seen Tim David handle Varun Chakravarthy, I am thinking teams will gun for Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy if they have to get past India,’ Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also pointed out that other teams may look to replicate Australia’s tactics against Abhishek Sharma, especially their use of the short ball.

‘Against Abhishek Sharma, they will see this plan Australia has used against him in this series, and they will imbibe that. Whoever is coming for the World Cup will prepare similarly against Varun Chakravarthy because that will give them the leverage in that World Cup,’ he added.

The veteran spinner’s assessment highlights the growing influence of India’s new-generation match-winners, Abhishek with his fearless stroke play, and Varun with his deceptive spin, who are fast becoming central to India’s T20 strategy.

