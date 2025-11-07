Why Australia's Captain Still Bitter About Loss to India

‘Sitting here a little bit disappointed, and it’ll haunt me for a little while’

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy reflected on what went wrong for her side and how the loss has lingered despite Australia’s otherwise dominant run throughout the tournament. Photograph: Alyssa Healy/Instagram

Even weeks after the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final, Australia captain Alyssa Healy is still reeling from India’s record-breaking chase, describing the loss as a bitter blow that ‘will hurt for a little while’.

India pulled off the highest-ever run chase (339) in the history of World Cup knockouts, men’s or women’s, in the semis against Australia before going on to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final.

Speaking on the Willow Talk Cricket podcast with former wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin, Healy reflected on what went wrong for her side and how the loss has lingered despite Australia’s otherwise dominant run throughout the tournament.

'Look, I’ve been better. I won’t lie to you. But at the same time, it is what it is. End of the day that, after seven weeks of a big long tour, we played some really really incredible cricket but didn’t quite get over a certain Indian hurdle, I suppose you’d say,' Healy said.

'So, disappointing in that regard, but I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do over this next cycle because it’s really exciting.'

'(We are) playing some amazing cricket and teams are having to keep up to knock us off, which I think is really cool. Obviously, I haven’t watched the final, but India got themselves over the line, which is really cool, and it’s great for the global game. So, from that perspective, it was an amazing experience, but obviously sitting here a little bit disappointed, and it’ll haunt me for a little while that one, but that’s ok.'