HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Australia's Captain Still Bitter About Loss to India

Why Australia's Captain Still Bitter About Loss to India

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 07, 2025 09:06 IST

x

‘Sitting here a little bit disappointed, and it’ll haunt me for a little while’

Alyssa Healy

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy reflected on what went wrong for her side and how the loss has lingered despite Australia’s otherwise dominant run throughout the tournament. Photograph: Alyssa Healy/Instagram

Even weeks after the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final, Australia captain Alyssa Healy is still reeling from India’s record-breaking chase, describing the loss as a bitter blow that ‘will hurt for a little while’.

India pulled off the highest-ever run chase (339) in the history of World Cup knockouts, men’s or women’s, in the semis against Australia before going on to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final.

 

Speaking on the Willow Talk Cricket podcast with former wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin, Healy reflected on what went wrong for her side and how the loss has lingered despite Australia’s otherwise dominant run throughout the tournament.

'Look, I’ve been better. I won’t lie to you. But at the same time, it is what it is. End of the day that, after seven weeks of a big long tour, we played some really really incredible cricket but didn’t quite get over a certain Indian hurdle, I suppose you’d say,' Healy said.

'So, disappointing in that regard, but I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do over this next cycle because it’s really exciting.'

'(We are) playing some amazing cricket and teams are having to keep up to knock us off, which I think is really cool. Obviously, I haven’t watched the final, but India got themselves over the line, which is really cool, and it’s great for the global game. So, from that perspective, it was an amazing experience, but obviously sitting here a little bit disappointed, and it’ll haunt me for a little while that one, but that’s ok.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
No Force Is More Powerful Than A Woman Determined...
No Force Is More Powerful Than A Woman Determined...
World Champions Set To Rule Off The Field
World Champions Set To Rule Off The Field
How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead
How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead
How Indian women broke decades of pain to lift World Cup
How Indian women broke decades of pain to lift World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

US President Trump lauds India PM Modi, confirms India trip is a possibility in the coming year1:29

US President Trump lauds India PM Modi, confirms India...

I have no connection, will not tolerate Ajit Pawar on alleged land scam involving his son5:47

I have no connection, will not tolerate Ajit Pawar on...

CM Bhajanlal Sharma holds massive rally with ministers, senior leaders in Mangrol, Rajasthan2:11

CM Bhajanlal Sharma holds massive rally with ministers,...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO