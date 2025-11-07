'Shubman Gill Isn't Meant For T20s'

'In a format driven by aggression and innovation, the question remains: Can Shubman Gill's classical batting style continue to find space in India's T20 future?'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill&'s steady 46 kept India on top. Photograph: BCCI

When Shubman Gill walked off for 46 off 39 balls in the fourth T20I against Australia, social media split in two. Critics called it slow, supporters called it smart. But two voices -- Irfan Pathan and Varun Aaron -- rose above the noise, defending Gill's approach as the mark of a technically astute player who reads the game better than most.

For them, Gill's measured approach wasn't a flaw but a necessity, a reflection of game awareness and technical maturity in difficult batting conditions.

'The thing with Gill is that when conditions don't favour batting, you can always put your money on Shubman Gill because of his technique, because of his poise, and because of his game awareness,' Aaron said, speaking to the broadcasters after the match.

'He knows exactly what the wicket offers, what kind of stroke play, and he plays according to that. So you need somebody like Shubman Gill in the T20 setup.'

'When people raise questions about Shubman Gill being in the T20 setup, it never makes sense to me because this is what he gives you when everybody else fails on a wicket that is slightly difficult compared to the other wickets in this whole series. He gives you a 46, which is worth its weight in gold,' Aaron added.

IMAGE: Under fire, Shubman Gill delivered when it mattered. Photograph: BCCI

Pathan, who had earlier been vocal about Gill's patchy form, echoed a similar sentiment, crediting the opener for executing a calculated, team-first innings.

'He did not try to hit big shots recklessly; he focused on timing. Initially, he concentrated on placement rather than power. He looked for boundaries through timing. That's his style, and if he maintains that, he will score runs,' Pathan said.

'Under pressure, he gave a good start even without scoring a fifty. This ensured that the other batsmen kept scoring at a good pace,' he added.

Pathan highlighted how Gill's steady start allowed Captain Suryakumar Yadav to play with freedom once he arrived at the crease. 'When Suryakumar Yadav came in, he played big shots, hitting a couple of sixes, including a strong sweep, and maintained an excellent strike rate. This shows that Shubman Gill has his own role and style, focusing on timing, and it paid off,' he said.

Despite this backing, questions over Gill's long-term place in India's T20 setup persist. Former India coach Ravi Shastri, speaking on the Fox Cricket commentary, expressed doubts over Gill's suitability for the format.

Shastri, who has seen Gill's evolution closely, said the right-hander 'is not meant for T20s,' suggesting that his game, so effective on flat pitches, now lacks the explosiveness required even on good batting tracks.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma balance caution with fire. Photograph: BCCI

The numbers add weight to Shastri's concerns. In the ongoing series, Gill managed just five runs in the second T20I and 15 in the third, before his 46 at the Carrara Oval. His cautious starts have drawn criticism, particularly when compared to the attacking tempo of his opening partner Abhishek Sharma.

Gill's susceptibility to the incoming delivery has also been exploited by Australian bowlers, while his inability to accelerate in the Powerplay has often left India playing catch-up.

Critics argue his selection is unfair to more dynamic options like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson, all proven T20 hitters who are either benched or batting out of position to accommodate him.

Supporters, however, believe that Gill's calm, technique and adaptability bring much-needed balance to an otherwise high-risk top order. On testing surfaces, they argue, India needs someone who can hold the innings together and Gill provides that reliability.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, the debate over Gill's role is likely to intensify. His temperament and class are unquestionable, but in a format driven by aggression and innovation, the question remains: Can Shubman Gill's classical batting style continue to find space in India's T20 future?