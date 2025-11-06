HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's World Cup Queens Shine at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 06, 2025 15:20 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur and President Droupadi Murmu with the World Cup trophy. Photograph: RB-Media

President Droupadi Murmu met the World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, where skipper Harmanpreet Kaur presented her a team jersey signed by all the players.

India clinched their first-ever global title in women's cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the 50-over World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, a landmark moment for the sport in a cricket-loving nation.

 

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur presented signed jersey to President Droupadi Murmu. Photograph: RB-Media

President Murmu congratulated the team on their historic achievement, saying the players had not only created history but also become role models for the younger generation.

"Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation.

"She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances but they are one Team — India,” the official handle of the President of India wrote on X.

During the interaction, Kaur also presented the World Cup trophy to the President.

The team had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Rashtrapati Bhavan celebrates India’s golden girls of cricket. Photographs: RB-Media

Jemimah Rodrigues

Team India players

Team India players

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
