Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

Last updated on: January 15, 2022 19:37 IST
'I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that I know it's not the right thing to do.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli took over the reins of India’s Test team in 2014. He led it in 68 Tests, winning 40 and losing 17. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Virat Kohli stepped down as captain of India's Test team on Saturday following their series defeat by South Africa.

His decision to quit Test captaincy comes in the wake of the embarrassing 2-1 defeat in the just-concluded series in Cape Town on Friday.

"Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now.

"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief."

Kohli, 33, gave up the Twenty20 captaincy in September and was replaced as One-Day International skipper in December, with opener Rohit Sharma taking over in both formats.

Taking over the reins in 2014, he led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 and losing 17.

Here's his complete statement:

I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that I know it's not the right thing to do.

I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.

I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation.

You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful.

To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life."

Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.

