Ashwin first bowler to dismiss 200 left-handers in Tests

Last updated on: February 14, 2021 20:25 IST

IMAGE: India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

On Sunday, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scripted a new record of Day 2 of the 2nd Test against England in Chennai -- he became first bowler to dismiss 200 left-handers in Test cricket.

Ashwin has now dismissed more left-handers than anyone else in Test cricket and though he admitted bowling to southpaws is an advantage for off-spinners, he said he has been working on a lot of aspects in recent years.

"I can't really remember how it all started, to be honest. Obviously, the ball turning away from the left-hander is one very big advantage when it comes to off-spinners and likewise left-arm orthodox spinners also enjoy bowling to right-hand batsmen.

"So for me, over the years, the left-hand batsmen have generally tended to receive a lot of bowling from round the stumps, so one thing that I have learnt better and started doing a lot more is varying the seam position...

"... The point where I use the crease, went really wide to the middle to try and get as close as possible and also change over the stumps, over the stumps is one angle I have used effectively over the last 36 months," said.

There has been a lot of chatter about the rank turner used for the second match at Chepauk but Ashwin said he has not heard any current English player complaining about the wickets.

"I don't not know if they have complaints in the first place, so if they do, I mean it is quite natural for people to come up against adverse conditions and then take (backward)...

"In all honestly, the seven days of Test cricket we have played so far, England played really well, competed really well, I haven't seen any of them complaining anything like that."

Ashwin denied there were any demons in the pitch.

"Time and again, there are conditions which will challenge you, be it spin or seam. If the ball is moving around at 145-150k and takes off the deck, that has to be more challenging than someone bowling at 85-90k when the ball is spinning.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after picking up five wickets on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

"Clearly the challenges are way greater than when you come up against spin."

Ashwin spelled out what he thought should be the batting approach on such tracks.

"You have to give it to the bowler, bide your time and then probably cash in on it later. It's just another form of art."

Ashwin was delighted to have got a five-wicket haul -- his 29th overall -- at his home ground and in front of spectators.

"Look, I think, it is wonderful to have crowd back in the first place, we haven't played (in front of) crowds for a long time.

"I think the Indian cricketing fans are also, you know, waiting to get back and watch sport, especially cricket, it is one of the biggest sport here, so people enjoy coming for it.

"On the other hand, playing in front of my home ground is always special for me and to get five wickets here is something that I would always cherish and in front of the crowd is even better," Ashwin said.