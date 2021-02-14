News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit and Samaira's cute gesture for Ritika

Rohit and Samaira's cute gesture for Ritika

By Rediff Cricket
February 14, 2021 07:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ritika Sajdeh

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh had her anxious moments while watching husband Rohit Sharma bat. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

Rohit Sharma, who played a sensational knock on the opening day of the second Test against England, shared a cute picture on Saturday.

The Hitman scored a brilliant 161 studded with 18 fours and two sixes and stitched a crucial partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. The Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket before Moeen Ali dismissed Rohit in the 73rd over.

As Rohit was blazing guns on the field, wife Ritika Sajdeh, who was watching from the stands, had her anxious moments which were captured by on-field cameras. Ritika had kept her fingers crossed while Rohit was batting.

Rohit took to Twitter to share a picture of daughter Samaira and himself giving Ritika's 'sore fingers' a little rub after the end of first day's play in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Twitter

'Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers,' read Rohit's cute tweet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
2nd Test: Rohit helps India weather top-order collapse
2nd Test: Rohit helps India weather top-order collapse
When team needed runs, Ajinkya showed his class: Rohit
When team needed runs, Ajinkya showed his class: Rohit
How Rahane got his mojo back...
How Rahane got his mojo back...
PIX: Atletico win; PSG beat Nice to go top
PIX: Atletico win; PSG beat Nice to go top
2nd T20: Pretorius records historic five-wicket haul
2nd T20: Pretorius records historic five-wicket haul
EPL PIX: Leicester stun Liverpool
EPL PIX: Leicester stun Liverpool
Indian football: Pandita rescues Goa; Real Kashmir win
Indian football: Pandita rescues Goa; Real Kashmir win

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1

PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1

Rohit reveals art of playing Moeen & co

Rohit reveals art of playing Moeen & co

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use