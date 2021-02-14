Rohit and Samaira's cute gesture for Ritika

February 14, 2021 07:03 IST

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh had her anxious moments while watching husband Rohit Sharma bat. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Rohit Sharma, who played a sensational knock on the opening day of the second Test against England, shared a cute picture on Saturday.

The Hitman scored a brilliant 161 studded with 18 fours and two sixes and stitched a crucial partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. The Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket before Moeen Ali dismissed Rohit in the 73rd over.

As Rohit was blazing guns on the field, wife Ritika Sajdeh, who was watching from the stands, had her anxious moments which were captured by on-field cameras. Ritika had kept her fingers crossed while Rohit was batting.

Rohit took to Twitter to share a picture of daughter Samaira and himself giving Ritika's 'sore fingers' a little rub after the end of first day's play in Chennai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Twitter

'Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers,' read Rohit's cute tweet.