5th PIX: Ashwin leaves England in a mess!

Images from Day 3 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ben Duckett is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin during Day 3 of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets to put India on course for an emphatic victory during day of the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Ashwin, playing his 100th Test match, struck in his very first over with the wicket of Ben Duckett. The off-spinner, who opened the bowling for India, bowled Duckett after the left-hander charged down the wicket to hit over the top but missed the ball completely and ended up losing his wicket.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Zak Crawley off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

He struck again two overs later when he got the in-form Zak Crawley caught at leg slip by Sarfaraz Khan for one.



Ollie Pope never looked comfortable during his innings of 19 before he top edged the sweep against Ashwin and was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at square leg.

Ashwin's triple strike left England in a mess on 41/3 in 10 overs.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Jasprit Bumrah after taking the wicket of Ollie Pope. Photograph: BCCI

England's veteran pacer Jimmy Anderson became the first pace bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 700 wickets but not before hosts India ended their first innings on a commendable 477.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates after dismissing Kuldeep Yadav to complete 700 Test wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav (30) became Anderson's 700th victim as India took a huge first innings lead of 259 as they were all out within 20 minutes of the start of play.



Along with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah (20), Kuldeep added 49 runs for the ninth wicket before off-spinner Shoaib Bashir (5/173 in 46.1 overs) wrapped up the Indian innings with his second five-wicket haul.

IMAGE: Shoaib Bashir celebrates after completing his five-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI

Centuries by skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and debutant Devdutt Padikkal ensured a big first innings lead for India on the second day on Friday.