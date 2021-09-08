News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin among 5 spinners in India's squad for T20 World Cup

Last updated on: September 08, 2021 21:30 IST
IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin was the surprise pick in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the big surprise in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates next month.

 

Ashwin, 34, last featured in a T20 International for India four years back, when he played against West Indies in Kingston in July 2017.

Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy are the other four spinners in the 15-member squad with the pitches in the UAE expected to support the spinners, while Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are the three fast bowlers with all-rounder Hardik Pandya for support.

KL Rahul is expected to open the batting with Rohit Sharma, with Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli forming a strong middle order. The young Ishan Kishan has been included as the second wicketkeeper along with Rishabh Pant.

However, there was no place for veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan or the young Shreyas Iyer, who has just recovered from his shoulder injury.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been a regular part of the Indian team in limited overs cricket for the past few years has also been left out, while Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya also failed to make the cut.

Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are the three stand-by players.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Indian squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

