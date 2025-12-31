HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ashes rivalry? Head wants a beer with England mates

Ashes rivalry? Head wants a beer with England mates

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2025 10:51 IST

x

Travis Head

IMAGE: Australia batter Travis Head said he looked forward to the prospect of post-series drinks at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and that both teams had played the game ‘in the right way’. Photograph: ICC/X

Opening batsman Travis Head hopes Australia and England will share a drink after the Ashes winds up in Sydney to revive a tradition that fell by the wayside after the 2023 series.

Players and staff from both teams routinely meet for drinks at the end of an Ashes series but extended farewells for several England players and staff prevented it at The Oval after the fifth Test in 2023.

Australia batter Head said he looked forward to the prospect of post-series drinks at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and that both teams had played the game "in the right way".

"There's definitely mutual respect," he said in comments published by The Australian newspaper on Wednesday.

 

"I get along with a couple of them really well."

"There’s some really good relationships with both teams. I'm looking forward to having a beer with Ducky (Ben Duckett)."

"So, yeah, it’d be a nice moment. It's obviously nice going there knowing that we've won the series."

Australia lead the five-Test series 3-1, having retained the urn with victory in the third Test in Adelaide.

Relations between the teams soured during the 2023 series due to a "spirit of cricket" furore after Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw down the stumps in a controversial run-out of Jonny Bairstow.

Australia players were abused by England fans in the Long Room at Lord's, and England head coach Brendon McCullum told the BBC he could not imagine his team meeting the tourists for beers any time soon.

McCullum later changed his tune after England won the final Test at The Oval by 49 runs to draw the series 2-2, saying England would meet the Australians for a beer.

It never happened, though, triggering criticism of England in some Australian media reports.

England captain Ben Stokes subsequently denied any snubbing of the Australians in a post on social media, saying his team's post-series wrap-up at The Oval had taken longer than expected due to player and staff farewells.

The fifth Test starts in Sydney on January 4.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Joe Root Set Dance Floor On Fire
When Joe Root Set Dance Floor On Fire
Gill, Rahul, Bumrah In Best Test XI Of 2025
Gill, Rahul, Bumrah In Best Test XI Of 2025
Historic! Deepti First Indian To 150 T20I Wickets
Historic! Deepti First Indian To 150 T20I Wickets
Pakistan's Afridi doubtful for T20 World Cup?
Pakistan's Afridi doubtful for T20 World Cup?
Does Dhoni Smoke?
Does Dhoni Smoke?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Tabu Slays in Boss Lady Glam at Ikkis Screening!1:04

Tabu Slays in Boss Lady Glam at Ikkis Screening!

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire0:25

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire

Nainital Sees Massive Tourist Influx Ahead of New Year's Eve Celebrations1:01

Nainital Sees Massive Tourist Influx Ahead of New Year's...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO