Historic! Deepti Sharma First Indian To 150 T20I Wickets

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma now has 152 wickets in 133 T20Is, at an impressive economy rate of 6.12. Photograph: BCCI

India's premier all-rounder Deepti Sharma scripted history on Tuesday, becoming the highest wicket-taker in women's T20 Internationals. She surpassed Australia's Megan Schutt, claiming her 151st wicket, during the fifth and final match against Sri Lanka, in Thiruvananthapuram.



Deepti is the first Indian cricketer -- male or female -- to reach the landmark of 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

She is the third in the list for most wickets in women's international cricket with 334 wickets, only behind Jhulan Goswami (355) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (335).



The 28-year-old now has 152 wickets in 133 T20Is, at an impressive economy rate of 6.12, including career-best figures of 4/10.

Earlier in the series, Deepti had become the first-ever player in the history of cricket to complete a double of 1000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.



The off-spinner took 1/28 as Sri Lanka finished on 160/7 in reply to India's total of 175/7 in their 20 overs. The 15-run victory saw India complete a 5-0 series sweep -- their third in T20 Internationals.