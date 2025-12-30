Pakistan's Afridi doubtful for T20 World Cup?

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a knee cartilage injury while fielding in Brisbane Heat's match against Adelaide Strikers at The Gabba on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of remainder of Australia's Big Bash League due to a knee injury, his franchise Brisbane Heat said on Tuesday.



Afridi suffered a knee cartilage injury while fielding in Brisbane Heat's match against Adelaide Strikers at The Gabba on Saturday.



His injury will be a big concern for Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup, which kicks off on February 7.



After consulting with the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical staff, it was agreed that Afridi would cut short his BBL stint to return to Pakistan for further treatment ahead with an eye on the T20 World Cup.



Afridi said he was saddened his BBL stint ended prematurely.



"I have enjoyed

myself a lot playing for Brisbane and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team," said the fast bowler."I am massively thankful to the Heat fans for showering me with immense love and support. I am also grateful for the support of the team and their amazing hospitality.""The BBL was everything I had heard it would be - lots of good, skilful cricket. I have enjoyed the challenge. I will be cheering for the team while recovering from my unexpected injury and I hope our paths cross again," he added.Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson thanked Afridi for his commitment to the Heat."Despite his season not finishing the way he would have liked, he has been a thorough professional and we have been pleased to welcome him to Brisbane and the Heat,'' he said.

"I know our young bowlers in the squad have benefitted greatly from his advice and suggestions, and he has had strong input into the team's performances overall. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the best in his preparations now for the T20 World Cup."