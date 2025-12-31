HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Joe Root Set Dance Floor On Fire

December 31, 2025 09:38 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals posted a fun video of their former recruit Joe Root unleashing some serious moves on the dance floor alongside team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph and Video: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram
 

Batting great Joe Root celebrated his 35th birthday on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Root has been in red-hot form with the bat in recent years and is fast closing in on breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs by a batter in Test cricket.

Root, who scored his first century in Australia during the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, has amassed 13,777 runs in 162 Tests, averaging 50.83, with 40 centuries and 66 fifties.

To celebrate Root's special day, his former IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals posted a fun video of the batting maestro, famed for his graceful footwork and calm at the crease, unleashing some serious moves on the dance floor alongside his team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal.

'Never going to get tired of watching you dance, Rooty Happy birthday, @root66,' Royals captioned the Instagram video.

