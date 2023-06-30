News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, Lord's Test, Day 3

Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, Lord's Test, Day 3

June 30, 2023 18:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 3 of the second Ashes between England and Australia at Lord's in London on Friday.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes during Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner added 12 runs to extend Australia's lead to 103 by lunch on the third day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Friday, with the visitors looking to set their hosts a big target on a grey day under floodlights.

 

England suffered something of a minor collapse earlier, adding just 47 runs to their overnight score for their last six wickets, hitting 325 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 416.

Captain Ben Stokes (17) fell to the second ball of the day, swishing at a shortish one from Mitchell Starc only to get an edge on it, with Cameron Green reaching up to his right to take a difficult catch in the gully.

IMAGE: Cameron Green takes the catch at gully to dismiss Ben Stokes off the bowling of Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Harry Brook added five runs to his overnight score to reach his first 50 in Ashes cricket, but then tried to swipe another Starc ball down the ground moments later, instead slicing it high into the air to Pat Cummins for a simple catch at cover.

Jonny Bairstow (16) chipped a simple practice stroke off Josh Hazlewood to Cummins at mid-on, and Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue all fell cheaply, with even part-time spinner Travis Head bagging two wickets for Australia.

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Starc was the toast of the bowlers, however, taking three wickets for 33 runs in the morning, having been hit for 55 without a wicket on Thursday afternoon.

The crowd, having been subdued as the England tail end were methodically dismissed, was almost immediately in raptures at the sight of Stuart Broad recommencing battle with Australian opener Warner, cheering every ball.

IMAGE: Travis Head, right, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ollie Robinson. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

But in contrast to England's overly adventurous play, Warner and Khawaja calmly fended off the good balls and punished the bad, taking a four each before making their way back to the pavilion for the break.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Root now 10th highest run-scorer in Test cricket
Root now 10th highest run-scorer in Test cricket
Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple
Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple
Is Rayudu Joining Jagan?
Is Rayudu Joining Jagan?
What Are Gill, Rohit Doing In Paris?
What Are Gill, Rohit Doing In Paris?
Did Ravi Act Without The Centre's Okay?
Did Ravi Act Without The Centre's Okay?
Delhi govt challenges Centre's ordinance in SC
Delhi govt challenges Centre's ordinance in SC
'Governor is behaving in a silly manner'
'Governor is behaving in a silly manner'

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Lyon out of Lord's Test with 'significant calf strain'

Lyon out of Lord's Test with 'significant calf strain'

Why Players Are Going To WI In Batches

Why Players Are Going To WI In Batches

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances