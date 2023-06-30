News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Root now 10th highest run-scorer in Test cricket

Root now 10th highest run-scorer in Test cricket

By Rediff Cricket
June 30, 2023 13:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England's Joe Root surpassed Allan Border in the most runs list in Test cricket on Thursday

IMAGE: England's Joe Root surpassed Allan Border in the most runs list in Test cricket on Thursday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Star England batter Joe Root surpassed Australia's Allan Border to become the 10th-highest scorer in Test cricket on Thursday.

Root accomplished this feat on Day 2 of the 2nd AshesTest against Australia at Lord's. In the first innings of England, Root scored just 10 runs in 19 balls before Mitchell Starc dismissed him.

 

He was coming in the match after scoring 118* and 46 in the first Test at Birmingham.

In 132 Tests, Root has scored 11,178 runs at an average of 50.57. He has scored 30 centuries and 58 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 254.

Border scored 11,174 runs in 156 Tests at an average of 50.56, with 27 centuries and 63 fifties in the format, and a of 205.

The highest run-scorer in Tests is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. In 200 Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78. He has 51 centuries and 68 fifties in the format, with the best score of 248*.

He is followed by Aussie great Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs in 168 Tests), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs in 166 matches), India's Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs in 164 matches) and England's Alastair Cook (12,472 runs in 161 Tests).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Rayudu Joining Jagan?
Is Rayudu Joining Jagan?
'Modern-day Bradman', Smith pips Tendulkar
'Modern-day Bradman', Smith pips Tendulkar
WI name 18-member squad for camp ahead of India Tests
WI name 18-member squad for camp ahead of India Tests
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi govt reshuffle
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi govt reshuffle
Adipurush Flop: 'Kriti Hasn't Cut Price'
Adipurush Flop: 'Kriti Hasn't Cut Price'
Recipe: Bai's Spicy Cabbage Rolls
Recipe: Bai's Spicy Cabbage Rolls
Murders! Ghosts! Lust! Your OTT Menu
Murders! Ghosts! Lust! Your OTT Menu

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Hotel rates in Ahmedabad skyrocket for Indo-Pak WC tie

Hotel rates in Ahmedabad skyrocket for Indo-Pak WC tie

Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple

Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances