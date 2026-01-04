Brook Finally Silences His Critics

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates after completing his half-century during Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test on Sunday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England batter Harry Brook struck his highest score of the Ashes series on Sunday, ending the first day of the fifth and final Test on 78 not out after showing the kind of patience and discipline that he has too often lacked on a disappointing tour.



Brook still rode his luck at times, particularly when he was tempted into pull shots by Australia's short-pitched bowling, but his 154-run partnership with fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root left England in a good position at 211 for three when bad light and rain cut short play.



The swashbuckling 26-year-old has accepted during this series that he needs to better rein in his natural aggression and he showed the benefits of a more conservative approach in his 93-ball knock, which featured six fours and a solitary six.



"I've just got to be a little bit more patient and take my ones here and there, and thankfully I did that today," he told reporters.



"So that's something I've got to think about going forward and put that into my game. Try and be a little bit patient at times and absorb the pressure.



"And whether that's taking my ones instead of trying to hit boundaries, then so be it."

IMAGE: Harry Brook hits a boundary. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Brook faced criticism for loose shot selection as England fell to a 3-0 deficit in the series before he helped lead them to victory in the two-day test in Melbourne with a handy first innings of 41 on an extremely tricky surface.



He accepted that his performances in Australia have not been up to par for the second-ranked test batsman in the world.



"It's been a frustrating series," he said. "I've been in double figures every innings bar one and that's what I've done so well in my career. I've managed to go on and get big scores.



"It just hasn't happened this series and there's obviously been periods where I've played them slightly differently and it's all part of the learning curve.



"It's not an easy place to come and tour. The surfaces do change every game and throughout the game.



"It's been a good trip to be a part of and obviously we've ended up on the wrong side of it, but hopefully there'll be plenty more time to come over here."



