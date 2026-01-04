'Get Bangladesh's T20 WC games shifted from India to Sri Lanka'

IMAGE: Bangladesh government advisor Asif Nazrul said he has instructed the Bangladesh Cricket Board to ask the ICC to shift Bangladesh's four World Cup league games to Sri Lanka. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been instructed by its sports ministry to seek shifting of the country's T20 World Cup league games from India to Sri Lanka as there are "concerns about players' safety" following Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL on BCCI instructions.



The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released the Bangladesh left-arm pacer, who was bought for Rs 9.20 crore after a bidding war at last month's auctions in Abu Dhabi, following BCCI's diktat.



BCB president and former Bangladesh skipper Aminul Islam Bulbul refrained from making any public comment after an emergency board meeting following the development.



However, government advisor Asif Nazrul said he has instructed the Board to ask the Jay Shah-led ICC to shift Bangladesh's four league games -- three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai -- to Sri Lanka.



"As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to put the entire matter in writing and explain it to the ICC," Nazrul said in Bengali on his Facebook page.



"The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling to India to play the World Cup.



"I have also directed the board to formally request that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead," he further added.



Bangladesh's four league games are -- against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9), England (February 14) in Kolkata followed by their last game against Nepal (February 17) in Mumbai.



A BCCI source, however, insisted that the shift is next to impossible with just a month left for the tournament.



"You can't just change

games at someone's whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets, hotels are booked."Also on all days there are three games each which means one game is in Sri Lanka. There is broadcast crew. So it will be easier said than done," the BCCI source said.India's arch foe Pakistan already is already playing its World Cup games in Sri Lanka as per an understanding worked out months ago.The Indo-Bangladesh relationship has plunged into chaos after the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year following anti-government protests.She was sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal for her alleged role in a deadly crackdown during the agitation in which several students were killed.Although the BCCI did not explicitly cite the current political situation for its decision to seek Rahman's release, it did say that the move was triggered by what's been happening all around.Hindus have been targetted for violent attacks in Bangladesh since Hasina's ouster.Nazrul also said that he has requested the adviser for Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) to ensure that broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh is suspended."I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended.

"Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over," he said.



There is a bit of disbelief in the BCB corridors that things took such a turn after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended former PM Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka.



"The BCB announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur's contract was cancelled," a BCB source told PTI.



"Till now BCCI hasn't communicated anything to BCB officially. Only after official communication will BCB decide further course of action," the source said.