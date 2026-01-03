HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Award-winning umpire slams IPL rules

Award-winning umpire slams IPL rules

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2026 13:30 IST

x

'I'd love to see the strategy of 11 on 11, not changed or impacted because of an impact player who might only bat for two balls and doesn't field.'

During IPL 2025, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he saw the Impact Player rule as a part of T20 cricket's evolution.

IMAGE: During IPL 2025, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he saw the Impact Player rule as a part of T20 cricket's evolution. Photograph: BCCI

Former umpire Simon Taufel has called for a better balance between bat and ball in T20 cricket, suggesting that one bowler should be allowed to bowl five overs instead of the existing four-over quota.

Currently, every bowler is permitted a maximum of four overs in the shortest format and Taufel, regarded as one of the greatest umpires of the modern era, believes relaxing the restriction for one bowler could add a new tactical dimension to the game.

 

'I've made a couple of suggestions to a couple of different leagues, which are yet to be given the time of day. But I'd love to see - I'd love to see again - bat and ball be more equalised in limited-overs cricket,' the 54-year-old Australian told Cricbuzz.

'I'd love to see in T20 cricket, one bowler bowl a fifth over. If a batter can be out there for the whole innings and score 100 from ball number one, we're limiting all the bowlers to four overs.'

'Can we actually maybe give one bowler one extra over, to try to even up a dominant batter versus a dominant bowler? You know, so those sorts of things. I'd just like to see how we can rebalance the scales a bit,' he added.

Taufel, who won five consecutive ICC Umpire of the Year awards between 2004 and 2008, said he does not endorse all recent rule changes, including the Impact Player rule and strategic timeouts.

'Not all changes are good. Sometimes things aren't broken, and we go changing things just for the sake of a marketing gimmick, which, we've got to be careful in that space,' he said.

When further prodded, Taufel said: 'Well, look, IPL has the Impact Player. ILT20 has (a) Super Sub. My core cricket tells me that I'd love to see 11 (players taking) on 11. I'd love to see all-rounders, more all-rounders in the game.'

"I'd love to see the strategy of 11 on 11, not changed or impacted because of an impact player who might only bat for two balls and doesn't field. Where is the value in that? I do like those traditional aspects of the game..."

"The timeouts -- you know, they certainly break the momentum, and they do sort of cause that pregnant pause in the game. Maybe that deserves a bit of a rethink...," he added.

During IPL 2025, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he saw the Impact Player rule as a part of T20 cricket's evolution.

'When this rule was implemented, I felt it wasn't really needed at that time. In a way, it helps me, but at the same time, it doesn't. I still do my wicket-keeping, so I am not an impact player,' Dhoni had told JioStar.

'I have to be involved in the game. A lot of people say the rule has led to more high-scoring games. I believe it's more due to the conditions and the comfort level of players,' he added.

Dhoni kept wickets in all 14 games of CSK's 2025 campaign and even took over the captaincy after Ruturaj Gaikwad fractured his elbow.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Does 'Impact Player' rule have a negative impact?
Does 'Impact Player' rule have a negative impact?
Is the Impact Player Rule Unfair?
Is the Impact Player Rule Unfair?
Impact Player rule part of evolution of T20s: Dhoni
Impact Player rule part of evolution of T20s: Dhoni
BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman
BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman
Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Games In India?
Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Games In India?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

'I managed to get out': Survivor describes escape from deadly Swiss bar fire2:01

'I managed to get out': Survivor describes escape from...

First snowfall of the year 2026 covers hills of Lahaul and Spiti1:51

First snowfall of the year 2026 covers hills of Lahaul...

Dhvani Bhanushali seen in casual look at Mumbai Airport1:15

Dhvani Bhanushali seen in casual look at Mumbai Airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO