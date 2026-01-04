Ashes PIX: Root, Brook hit 50s to put England on top

Images from Day 1 of the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates his half-century with Joe Root during Day 1 of the fifth and final Test in Sydney on Sunday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Joe Root and Harry Brook hit half-centuries to rally England after early wickets on the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

England were well-placed on 165/3 in 35 overs in the post-lunch session after winning the toss and choosing to bat



Root stroked a fluent 52 from 70 balls and Harry Brook made 52 from 65 balls in a brisk fourth-wicket stand of 108 from 132 balls.

IMAGE: Joe Root bats. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Ben Duckett made a quickfire 27 off 24 balls before prodding at a Mitchell Starc outswinger and being caught behind. It was left-arm quick Starc's 27th wicket of the series.



England's other opener, Zak Crawley, survived an early scare with an edge through the slips but was trapped in front for 16 by Michael Neser. The decision was confirmed by DRS.

IMAGE: Michael Neser celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Zak Crawley. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Jacob Bethell followed for 10 shortly afterwards, edging a Scott Boland delivery behind to leave England on 57-3.



Neither team selected a specialist spinner with England bringing seamer Matthew Potts into the side in place of the injured Gus Atkinson and Shoaib Bashir missing out again.



Australia all-rounder Beau Webster is playing his first match of the series after replacing quick Jhye Richardson in the team. Off-spinner Todd Murphy was named 12th man.

IMAGE: England's Jacob Bethell walks after losing his wicket to Scott Boland. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.

The first delivery was preceded by a ceremony honouring first responders and "community members who acted bravely" during the attack by gunmen which killed 15 people at a Jewish event at nearby Bondi beach on December 14.