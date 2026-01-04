HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
January 04, 2026 00:11 IST

Damien Martin

IMAGE: Damien Martin was hospitalised with meningitis final. Photograph: Damien Martin/Instagram

Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn, who was diagnosed with meningitis and admitted in a Gold Coast hospital recently, is on the path of recovery, according to a report quoting his family.

The 54-year-old former right-handed batter, who played 67 Tests, was reported to be in an induced coma following a bout of meningitis.

In its first statement following his hospitalisation, the cricketer's family has said "Damien is progressing well," according to Herald Sun Sport.

"Damien Martyn's family has expressed its 'deepest appreciation' to staff at Gold Coast University Hopsital in their first public statement since the cricket great was hospitalised with meningitis," the report added.

Born in Darwin, the cricketer made his Test debut at 21, replacing Dean Jones in the 1992-93 home series against the West Indies.

 

He scored his highest total of 165 against New Zealand in 2005, one of his 13 Test tons.

He played his last Test at the Adelaide Oval in the 2006-07 Ashes series before moving into commentary work.

Martyn also played 208 ODIs, averaging 40.8. He was part of Australia's squad that won the 1999 and 2003 World Cups, scoring an unbeaten 88 in the final against India in 2003 while batting with a broken finger.

He was also a member of the 2006 Champions Trophy-winning squad.

