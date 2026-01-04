HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bondi Beach Heroes Honoured At SCG

January 04, 2026 09:18 IST

Bondi beach hero Ahmed al Ahmed reacts on the field

IMAGE: Bondi beach hero Ahmed al Ahmed gestures to the crowd during the ceremony before the start of play at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Photographs: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

The victims of the Bondi massacre, first responders and community members were welcomed with a guard of honour from Australia and England players at the Sydney Cricket Ground before the start of the fifth and final Ashes Test on Sunday.

Ahmed al Ahmed, hailed as a national hero for bravely tackling and disarming one of the gunmen during the December 14 attack at nearby Bondi Beach despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds, received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd as he walked onto the field.

IMAGE: The names of the deceased from the Bondi beach attack are shown on a big screen at SCG. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

The ceremony, held before the first ball was bowled, honoured the first responders including ambulance workers, police officers, and emergency personnel as well as Jewish community members and ordinary citizens.



"The incredible acts of bravery... at the scene of the Bondi attack were a reminder of the spirit of community and self-sacrifice that unites us as a nation," Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

"Our thoughts remain with those affected by this devastating tragedy and as a sport we will continue to provide what support we can."

 
