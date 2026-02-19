Sachin Invites Fadnavis, Shinde To Arjun's Wedding

Sachin Tendulkar met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to invite them to son Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding with Saaniya Chandhok. Invitations have also been extended to top national leaders.

IMAGE: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar, meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as they extend their son Arjun's wedding invite, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X X/ANI Photo

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Nandanvan, in Mumbai to invite him to the wedding of his son, Arjun Tendulkar.

IMAGE: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as they extend their son Arjun's wedding invite, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: @mieknathshinde X/ANI Photo

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, during the meeting. Apart from extending the invitation, the two also discussed various matters, particularly issues related to sports.

IMAGE: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: @mieknathshinde X/ANI Photo

A day earlier, Tendulkar and Anjali had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to invite him to Arjun’s wedding with Saaniya Chandhok.

Tendulkar has also extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year.