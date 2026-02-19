HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Sachin Invites Fadnavis, Shinde To Arjun's Wedding

Sachin Invites Fadnavis, Shinde To Arjun's Wedding

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2026 19:27 IST

x

Sachin Tendulkar met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to invite them to son Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding with Saaniya Chandhok. Invitations have also been extended to top national leaders.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar, meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as they extend their son Arjun's wedding invite, in Mumbai on Thursday

IMAGE: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar, meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as they extend their son Arjun's wedding invite, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X X/ANI Photo

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Nandanvan, in Mumbai to invite him to the wedding of his son, Arjun Tendulkar.

 

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as they extend their son Arjun's wedding invite, in Mumbai on Thursday

IMAGE: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as they extend their son Arjun's wedding invite, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: @mieknathshinde X/ANI Photo

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, during the meeting. Apart from extending the invitation, the two also discussed various matters, particularly issues related to sports.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as they extend their son Arjun's wedding invite, in Mumbai on Thursday

IMAGE: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: @mieknathshinde X/ANI Photo

A day earlier, Tendulkar and Anjali had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to invite him to Arjun’s wedding with Saaniya Chandhok.

Tendulkar has also extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Umpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attack At Unnao Match
Umpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attack At Unnao Match
Mhambrey Hails India's All-Round Show In T20 WC
Mhambrey Hails India's All-Round Show In T20 WC
Pathum Nissanka: From Groundsman's Son to T20 WC Hero
Pathum Nissanka: From Groundsman's Son to T20 WC Hero
Gavaskar's big advice to struggling Abhishek
Gavaskar's big advice to struggling Abhishek
Australia to hold 'Forensic Review' after T20 World Cup flop
Australia to hold 'Forensic Review' after T20 World Cup flop

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at Iconic Gold Awards6:41

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at Iconic Gold Awards

Bollywood Divas Light Up the Iconic Gold Awards Night5:54

Bollywood Divas Light Up the Iconic Gold Awards Night

Cameras Capture PM Modi, Macron's Light Moment at AI Event0:13

Cameras Capture PM Modi, Macron's Light Moment at AI Event

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO