Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi, Amit Shah To Arjun-Saaniya's Wedding

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and his family, alongside Saaniya Chandhok's family called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Sachin Tendulkar and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday to personally invite him for the wedding of their son Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok.



"We were honoured to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple," Tendulkar posted on X.



Arjun and Saaniya are set to tie the knot next month.

IMAGE: Arjun and Saaniya with Narendra Modi. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali, children Arjun and Sara, while Saaniya also came with her family. They also personally handed over wedding invites to Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.



Arjun got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai-based industrialist Ravi Ghai, in August last year.



The Ghai family, well-known in the food and hospitality industries, owns the InterContinental Hotel in Mumbai and Brooklyn Creamery, a popular ice-cream brand.

IMAGE: The Tendulkars and Chandhoks also personally handed over wedding invites to Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

The 26-year-old Arjun, a left-arm pace bowling all-rounder, has represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL and plays for Goa in domestic cricket.



Saaniya reportedly maintains a relatively private life despite her ties to one of Mumbai's most affluent business families.