'Neighbour's wife' lands DK in hot water

July 02, 2021 13:26 IST

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik is part of the Sky Sports commentary team for the limited overs series between England and Sri Lanka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/Instagram

What did Dinesh Karthik mean when he compared bats to a neigbour's wife?

On air during the second One-Day International between England and Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, when the substitute fielder was ready to run in with bats for the on-field batsmen, Karthik compared bats to a 'neigbour's wife'.

'Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat, or (pauses)... Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better,' DK declared on Sky Sports.

'Yo @DineshKarthik, we're always excited to hear your voice in the background of good games and your analysis has been on point, but you gotta do better than that misogynistic joke. Perpetuates the same toxic masculinity that doesn't need to exist in sport. A joke in poor taste!' Tina Tengra tweeted.

'Unnecessary and quite a disrespectful comment comparing anyone's wife/a woman to a bat,' Tina added.

'Yeah love his commentary but this was quite uncalled for. And DK please avoid such things, such jokes aren't acceptable!', commented Kayomarz Daruwala.

'@DineshKarthik best cricketing term ever used. I hope your wife doesn't mind that term hahahah @SkyCricket,' said Andrea Hayes.

DK hasn't clarified what he meant yet.