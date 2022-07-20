Anushka, Virat's French Connection

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli, who has been in England this past month, has flown to Gaul.

Anushka Sharma posted a story on Instagram revealing that the couple are in Paris.

Virat, who opted out of the West Indies tour, will hope that the French vacation will rejuvenate him before the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

Accompanying Mrs and Mr Kohli is Ms Vamika Kohli, all of 17 months and 9 days.

Anu and Chikoo have landed in Paris just as temperatures have soared to 41 degrees Celsius.

Guess, mama, papa and baby will have to stay indoors till the evenings when it gets a bit cooler and they can savour the sights and sounds of gay Paree.