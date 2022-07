Pant Turns Into Mirzapur's Munna Bhaiya

Photographs: Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Rishabh Pant used a line from the Mirzapur series, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, to accompany a dapper look posted on social media.

Riding high after his maiden ODI century at Old Trafford on Sunday, Rishabh tweeted Divyendu Sharma's dialogue from Mirzapur: 'Aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain, Mirzapur ki gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai -- Munna Bhaiya (I am making a new rule that whoever sits on the Mirzapur throne can change the rule anytime -- Munna bhaiya).'

'Aap yogya hain (you are deserving),' actor Divyendu, who plays Munna Bhaiya, replied.

'Hahahahaha, nahi munna bhaiya yeh gaddi aap ki he hai (Hahahaha, no Munna bhaiya this throne belongs to you only),' was Rishabh's quick comeback to Divyendu.