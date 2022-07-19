News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » K L Rahul Faces Jhulan Goswami

K L Rahul Faces Jhulan Goswami

July 19, 2022 11:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India opener KL Rahul had an interesting nets session on Monday. India's veteran women's pacer Jhulan Goswami bowled at Rahul at the NCA in Bangalore.

 

In a 11 second clip that has gone viral on Twitter, Goswami is seen bowling a fuller ball to which Rahul plays a neat cover drive.

The second delivery is bowled at a short length that Rahul cuts off the back foot. 

Rahul is currently at the NCA after his successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany. The Bangalorean had missed the five-match T20I series against South Africa in June after a groin injury forced him to pull out of the series.

Rahul's inclusion in the side for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies is subject to fitness.

India are scheduled to play a T20I series in the Caribbean, starting July 29.

Jhulan Goswami bowls to KL Rahul in the nets

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik finds success with rhythm divine
Hardik finds success with rhythm divine
Is There A Cricketer Like Rishabh Pant?
Is There A Cricketer Like Rishabh Pant?
'If chemistry's right, magic can happen'
'If chemistry's right, magic can happen'
Shoorveer Review
Shoorveer Review
Prez poll: 'Mr Ballot Box' reach Delhi by flights
Prez poll: 'Mr Ballot Box' reach Delhi by flights
Uber riders can share live location updates with cops
Uber riders can share live location updates with cops
'Mkts should be able to withstand inflation up to 8%'
'Mkts should be able to withstand inflation up to 8%'

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

PIX: Who Says Virat Is Down And Out?

PIX: Who Says Virat Is Down And Out?

Pandya proves white-ball worth ahead of World Cup

Pandya proves white-ball worth ahead of World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances