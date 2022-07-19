K L Rahul Faces Jhulan Goswami

India opener KL Rahul had an interesting nets session on Monday. India's veteran women's pacer Jhulan Goswami bowled at Rahul at the NCA in Bangalore.

In a 11 second clip that has gone viral on Twitter, Goswami is seen bowling a fuller ball to which Rahul plays a neat cover drive.

The second delivery is bowled at a short length that Rahul cuts off the back foot.

Rahul is currently at the NCA after his successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany. The Bangalorean had missed the five-match T20I series against South Africa in June after a groin injury forced him to pull out of the series.

Rahul's inclusion in the side for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies is subject to fitness.

India are scheduled to play a T20I series in the Caribbean, starting July 29.