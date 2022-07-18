News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who Says Virat Is Down And Out?

Who Says Virat Is Down And Out?

By Rediff Cricket Bureau
July 18, 2022 10:33 IST
The cricket world and its aunt and uncle may pass daily judgment on Virat Kohli's poor run of form this year, but the man himself seems untroubled, clearly confident that his return to the majesty and magnificence of old is just a couple of games away.

At the centre of the celebrations on Sunday, July 17, evening after India won the ODI series 2-1 at Old Trafford was a very bubbly Chikoo, which is as good an omen as it gets.

Virat Kohli is happiness personified during team celebrations

IMAGE: Kohli is happiness personified during the team celebrations. Photographs: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

 

Rohit Sharma is bathed in Champagne by teammates as he hoists the trophy

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bathed in champagne by his team-mates as he hoists the trophy.

 

Virat Kohli drenches Arshdeep Singh and Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Kohli drenches Arshdeep Singh and Shikhar Dhawan in bubbly.

 

Is Virat looking for a genie in the bottle who to help drive away his batting woes

IMAGE: Is Virat looking for a genie in the bottle?

 

Virat, Moeen Ali and Yuzvendra Chahal chat as they take their bond beyond the IPL

IMAGE: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore mates Virat, Moeen Ali and Yuzvendra Chahal catch up on life after the IPL.
