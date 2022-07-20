What's Dravid Doing in Dhawan's Video?

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan never fails to entertain.

In a video posted on Tuesday, Head Coach Rahul Dravid made a special appearance in Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram reel as Team India arrived in the West Indies for a three-match ODI series.

Dhawan let cricket fans know about the team's arrival in Port of Spain, Trinidad, with a trademark post on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja play their parts to perfection in the reel.

The best was saved for the last as the usually quiet and low profile (barring that uncharacteristic Cred ad) Dravid appears in the video.

Skipper Dhawan apparently convinced the coach to be part of the post and Jammy seems to be enjoying his role.

'Only Shikhar can pull these stunts,' Dinesh Karthik commented on Dhawan's reel.