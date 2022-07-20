News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Dravid Doing in Dhawan's Video?

What's Dravid Doing in Dhawan's Video?

By Rediff Cricket
July 20, 2022 09:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shikhar Dhawan

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan never fails to entertain.

In a video posted on Tuesday, Head Coach Rahul Dravid made a special appearance in Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram reel as Team India arrived in the West Indies for a three-match ODI series.

 

Dhawan let cricket fans know about the team's arrival in Port of Spain, Trinidad, with a trademark post on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja play their parts to perfection in the reel.

The best was saved for the last as the usually quiet and low profile (barring that uncharacteristic Cred ad) Dravid appears in the video.

Skipper Dhawan apparently convinced the coach to be part of the post and Jammy seems to be enjoying his role.

'Only Shikhar can pull these stunts,' Dinesh Karthik commented on Dhawan's reel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'India Would Have Won 3 World Cups If..'
'India Would Have Won 3 World Cups If..'
'If I had about 20 mins with him...'
'If I had about 20 mins with him...'
SEE: K L Rahul Faces Jhulan Goswami
SEE: K L Rahul Faces Jhulan Goswami
Lankan Parliament set to elect new President today
Lankan Parliament set to elect new President today
Wightman wins shock 1,500m gold with dad commentating
Wightman wins shock 1,500m gold with dad commentating
Your Car Queries Answered!
Your Car Queries Answered!
Did RSS Links Get Dhankar Veep Nom?
Did RSS Links Get Dhankar Veep Nom?

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

PICS: Team India depart for Windies tour

PICS: Team India depart for Windies tour

Pant Turns Into Mirzapur's Munna Bhaiya

Pant Turns Into Mirzapur's Munna Bhaiya

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances