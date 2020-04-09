News
PIX: The winner of monopoly and Anushka's heart...

By Rediff Cricket
April 09, 2020 10:20 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma with her husband Virat Kohli. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Twitter

India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma are keeping themselves busy during lockdown by playing monopoly and by taking adorable selfies.

 

A day after posting a picture of Virat playing the board game -monopoly with her parents, Anushka announced who emerged as the winner of the game. With a cute Instagram story which featured Virat Kohli with a winner's crown emoji, she wrote, “Presenting the winner of monopoly & my heart."

IMAGE: Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

Earlier she has shared a photograph with a caption that said, "P.S.: It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won?"

