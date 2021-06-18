WTC Final: It's going to rain in Southampton

June 18, 2021 12:37 IST

IMAGE: A view of the sky over the Ageas Bowl. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A lot has been said about the weather in the lead up to the first World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

It is the time of the year when England witnesses a lot of rainfall. Who can forget the ICC 2019 World Cup?

The weather update in Southampton does not look promising.

Until Wednesday, the sun was out, but rain and overcast conditions took over on the eve of the WTC final.

Day 1 doesn't appear too different. Rain is being predicted throughout Friday, which not only hampers the start of the match, but also threatens to wash the day out.