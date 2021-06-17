News
India vs New Zealand: A Report Card

India vs New Zealand: A Report Card

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
June 17, 2021 07:49 IST
Before they take the field for the World Test Championship final on Friday, June 18, Rajneesh Gupta takes a look at India-New Zealand Test encounters in the new century.

IMAGE: Captains Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson at the end of day three of the Second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 2, 2020. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

India-New Zealand Test series results since 2000

SeasonHostsTestsIndiaNew ZealandDrawnWinner
2002-2003 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 New Zealand
2003-2004 India 2 0 0 2 -
2008-2009 New Zealand 3 1 0 2 India
2010-2011 India 3 1 0 2 India
2012 India 2 2 0 0 India
2013-2014 New Zealand 2 0 1 1 New Zealand
2016-2017 India 3 3 0 0 India
2019-2020 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 New Zealand
  Total 19 7 5 7 India 4, NZ 3

IMAGE: Trent Boult is congratulated by his team-mates after dismissing Mayank Agarwal on day one of the Second Test in Christchurch, February 29, 2020. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

India-New Zealand Test match results since 2000

Start DateVenue Batted 1st Batted 2ndResult
12-12-2002 Wellington Ind 161 & 121 NZ 247 & 36-0 NZ won by 10 wickets
19-12-2002 Hamilton Ind 99 & 154 NZ 94 & 160-6 NZ won by 4 wickets
08-10-2003 Ahmedabad Ind 500-5d & 209-6d NZ 340 & 272-6 Drawn
16-10-2003 Mohali NZ 630-6d Ind 424 & 136-4 Drawn
18-03-2009 Hamilton NZ 279 & 279 Ind 520 & 39-0 Ind won by 10 wickets
26-03-2009 Napier NZ 619-9d Ind 305 & 476-4 Drawn
03-04-2009 Wellington Ind 379 & 434-7d NZ 197 & 281-8 Drawn
04-11-2010 Ahmedabad Ind 487 & 266 NZ 459 & 22-1 Drawn
12-11-2010 Hyderabad NZ 350 & 448-8d Ind 472 & 68-0 Drawn
20-11-2010 Nagpur NZ 193 & 175 Ind 566-8d Ind won by inns & 198 runs
23-08-2012 Hyderabad Ind 438 NZ 159 & 164 Ind won by inns & 115 runs
31-08-2012 Bangalore NZ 365 & 248 Ind 353 & 262-5 Ind won by 5 wickets
06-02-2014 Auckland NZ 503 & 105 Ind 202 & 366 NZ won by 40 runs
14-02-2014 Wellington NZ 192 & 680-8d Ind 438 & 166-3 Drawn
22-09-2016 Kanpur Ind 318 & 377-5d NZ 262 & 236 Ind won by 197 runs
30-09-2016 Kolkata Ind 316 & 263 NZ 204 & 197 Ind won by 178 runs
08-10-2016 Indore Ind 557-5d & 216-3d NZ 299 & 153 Ind won by 321 runs
21-02-2020 Wellington Ind 165 & 191 NZ 348 & 9-0 NZ won by 10 wickets
29-02-2020 Christchurch Ind 242 & 124 NZ 235 & 132-3 NZ won by 7 wickets

 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli during day one of the Second Test in Christchurch, February 29, 2020. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Indian squad for WTC Final

PlayersBorn onBorn atBatsBowlsTestsRunsWkts
Virat Kohli (c) 05-11-1988 Delhi RHB RM 91 7490 0
Ajinkya Rahane (vc) 06-06-1988 Ashwi-KD, Maharashtra RHB RM 73 4583 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 17-09-1986 Madras (Chennai), Tamil Nadu RHB ROB 78 2656 409
Jasprit Bumrah 06-12-1993 Ahmedabad RHB RF 19 43 83
Shubman Gill 08-09-1999 Firozpur, Jharkhand RHB ROB 7 378 0
Ravindra Jadeja 06-12-1988 Navagam-Khed, Saurashtra LHB SLA 51 1954 220
Mohammed Shami 03-09-1990 Jonagar, Bengal RHB RFM 50 498 180
Rishabh Pant 04-10-1997 Haridwar, Uttarakhand LHB (Wk) 20 1358 0
Cheteshwar Pujara 25-01-1988 Rajkot, Gujarat RHB RLB 85 6244 0
Wriddaman Saha 24-10-1984 Siliguri, Bengal RHB (Wk) 38 1251 0
Ishant Sharma 02-09-1988 Delhi RHB RFM 101 747 303
Rohit Sharma 30-04-1987 Bansod, Nagpur, Maharashtra RHB ROB 38 2615 2
Mohammed Siraj 13-03-1994 Hyderabad RHB RMF 5 39 16
Hanuma Vihari 13-10-1993 Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh RHB ROB 12 624 5
Umesh Yadav 25-10-1987 Nagpur, Maharashtra RHB RF 48 359 148

 

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

PlayersBorn onBorn atBatsBowlsTestsRunsWkts
Kane Williamson (c) 08-08-1990 Tauranga, Bay of Plenty RHB ROB 84 7129 30
Tom Blundell 01-09-1990 Wellington RHB (Wk) 10 538 0
Trent Boult 22-07-1989 Rotorua, Bay of Plenty RHB LFM 71 668 281
Devon Conway 08-07-1991 Johannesburg, Transvaal LHB (Wk) 1 223 0
Colin de Grandhomme 22-07-1986 Harare RHB RMF 25 1194 47
Matt Henry 14-12-1991 Christchurch, Canterbury RHB RFM 13 224 31
Kyle Jamieson 30-12-1994 Auckland RHB RFM 7 235 39
Tom Latham 02-04-1992 Christchurch, Canterbury LHB (Wk) 57 3988 0
Henry Nicholls 15-11-1991 Christchurch, Canterbury LHB ROB 38 2236 0
Ajaz Patel 21-10-1988 Bombay (Mumbai), Maharashtra LHB SLA 8 53 22
Tim Southee 11-12-1988 Whangarei, Northland RHB RMF 78 1698 309
Ross Taylor 08-03-1984 Lower Hutt, Wellington RHB ROB 106 7426 2
Neil Wagner 13-03-1986 Pretoria, Transvaal LHB LMF 52 695 222
BJ Watling 09-07-1985 Durban, Natal RHB (Wk) 74 3789 0
Will Young 22-11-1992 New Plymouth, Taranaki RHB ROB 2 48 0

Note: All numbers have been updated up to and including the first Test between England and New Zealand.

IMAGE: Indian fans on day one of the First Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on February 21, 2020. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

WTC Final playing conditions

The final will start at 3:30 pm IST on June 18 while the toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

The Duke ball will be used.

An extra day -- June 23 -- has been allocated as a reserve day.

The follow-on rule will not change if play is washed out on Day One, which would have normally in other Test matches.

Both the teams will be declared as joint winners of the WTC if the match ends in a draw or a tie.

Though there is a reserve day, it will be used only for making up any time lost that cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up the lost time each day.

The current provisions allow match officials to extend the play by half an hour at the end of the day and start the next day half hour early to make up for the lost time during the regular playing days.

There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

During the month of June, England usually receives heavy rainfall. So, a lot of stoppages might occur during the course of five days and that's why a reserve day would be crucial to get a result.

The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day.

Apart from the above, the following three rules will also come into play in the WTC final:

  • The third umpire will automatically review all calls of short runs by on-field umpires and tell him about his decision before the next ball is bowled.
  • Before reviewing an lbw decision, the fielding captain or the dismissed batter can check with the on-field umpires whether they thought a genuine attempt was made to play the ball (Previously the playing conditions prevented a player from asking the umpire any questions before launching a review which led to the unreasonable loss of a review when the player and umpire had a different opinion on whether a shot had been played).
  • For lbw reviews, the height margin of the wicket zone has been lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same umpire's call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

