Bring the cup home: Hardik's message to team ahead of WTC final

Source: ANI
June 18, 2021 13:41 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday wished Team India luck for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

White-ball specialist Hardik -- currently in quarantine in Mumbai for the upcoming limited--overs series in Sri Lanka -- wants the Virat Kohli-led side to bring the WTC title home as 'final Test' awaits the boys.

 

"One final Test awaits boys! Bring the cup home @BCCI." Hardik tweeted.

Hardik Pandya

Meanwhile, skipper Kohli is expecting a high-quality Test match between the top two sides in the rankings and said he doesn't understand the usage of the term 'the nice guys' for the New Zealand team.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson wants New Zealand to use the biggest stage to show the world just how far they've come as he prepares to lead his side into the high octane clash.

