Anushka Sharma by Athiya Shetty

July 26, 2021 13:08 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma poses for Athiya Shetty. Photographs: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma was all smiles as she soaked in the sights around England with fellow Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who also doubled up as the photographer.

'10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way,' Anu captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Husband Virat Kohli was the first to comment with a heart emoji. Anu and 6-month-old Vamika are currently in England with Kohli who leads India in a five Test battle against England, starting August 4.

Even though Athiya and K L Rahul have not gone official on their relationship, that she is spending the English summer with her beau means they could be walking down the aisle after the pandemic ends.