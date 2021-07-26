News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anushka Sharma by Athiya Shetty

Anushka Sharma by Athiya Shetty

By Rediff Cricket
July 26, 2021 13:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma poses for Athiya Shetty. Photographs: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
 

Anushka Sharma was all smiles as she soaked in the sights around England with fellow Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who also doubled up as the photographer.

'10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way,' Anu captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Husband Virat Kohli was the first to comment with a heart emoji. Anu and 6-month-old Vamika are currently in England with Kohli who leads India in a five Test battle against England, starting August 4.

Even though Athiya and K L Rahul have not gone official on their relationship, that she is spending the English summer with her beau means they could be walking down the aisle after the pandemic ends.

 

 

 

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Rahul, Athiya: What's up guys?
Rahul, Athiya: What's up guys?
What's Virat having for Breakfast?
What's Virat having for Breakfast?
Rahul or Saha? Who will replace Pant?
Rahul or Saha? Who will replace Pant?
Imran Khan's party wins violence-marred PoK polls
Imran Khan's party wins violence-marred PoK polls
Recipe: Veggie Noodle Salad
Recipe: Veggie Noodle Salad
'Sputnik V provides longer immunity'
'Sputnik V provides longer immunity'
Yediyurappa announces resignation as Karnataka CM
Yediyurappa announces resignation as Karnataka CM

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

Time for Kohli to hit RESET button

Time for Kohli to hit RESET button

How well Deepak Chahar sings!

How well Deepak Chahar sings!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances