Rahul, Athiya: What's up guys?

Rahul, Athiya: What's up guys?

By Rediff Cricket
June 16, 2021 18:20 IST
Athiya Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram
 

Last week Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend K L Rahul created a stir with fans wondering if the actress was in England with the cricketer.

The star couple once again shared similar posts on their respective SM accounts.

Athiya Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Athiya announced that Rahul and she were teaming up for a brand endorsement. 'The #NewMe is more grateful, easy going and mindful! Proud to present NUMI Paris with @klrahul11. Get your #NewMe @NUMIParis,' Athiya tweeted.

Athiya Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

The brand, on its Instagram page, introduced Athiya and Rahul as their new global ambassadors.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya and Rahul are said to be a romantic twosome since 2019.

Rediff Cricket
