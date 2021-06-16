Rahul, Athiya: What's up guys?

June 16, 2021 18:20 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Last week Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend K L Rahul created a stir with fans wondering if the actress was in England with the cricketer.

The star couple once again shared similar posts on their respective SM accounts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Athiya announced that Rahul and she were teaming up for a brand endorsement. 'The #NewMe is more grateful, easy going and mindful! Proud to present NUMI Paris with @klrahul11. Get your #NewMe @NUMIParis,' Athiya tweeted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

The brand, on its Instagram page, introduced Athiya and Rahul as their new global ambassadors.

Athiya and Rahul are said to be a romantic twosome since 2019.