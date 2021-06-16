Rahul, Athiya: What's up guys?

Last week Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend K L Rahul created a stir with fans wondering if the actress was in England with the cricketer.
The star couple once again shared similar posts on their respective SM accounts.
Athiya announced that Rahul and she were teaming up for a brand endorsement. 'The #NewMe is more grateful, easy going and mindful! Proud to present NUMI Paris with @klrahul11. Get your #NewMe @NUMIParis,' Athiya tweeted.
The brand, on its Instagram page, introduced Athiya and Rahul as their new global ambassadors.
Athiya and Rahul are said to be a romantic twosome since 2019.