Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul or Saha? Who will replace Pant?

Rahul or Saha? Who will replace Pant?

By Rediff Cricket
July 15, 2021 14:14 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul, left, and Wriddhiman Saha.
 

Rishabh Pant has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

Reports state that the wicket-keeper-batsman has been affected by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, that he has been positive for a while and is recovering well.

With Pant unlikely to play the first Test against England, beginning August 4, either K L Rahul, who has donned the wicket-keeper's gloves in limited overs cricket, or Wriddhiman Saha, the specialist Test wicket-keeper, could take his place.

Saha last played in a Test in 2020, while Rahul last donned his whites in 2019 against the West Indies.

Rediff Cricket
