July 23, 2021 07:09 IST

After scoring a blazing unbeaten 69 to help defeat Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Colombo on Tuesday, July 20, Deepak Chahar has another of his hidden talents to show us.

In a video BCCI posted on Thursday, the fast bowler plays the guitar and croons to classic Hindi film tunes.

'The retro medley ft. @deepak_chahar9 & Niranjan Pandey - #Team India physio for Sri Lanka series,' BCCI posted alongside the video.