HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Another setback for Indian women

Another setback for Indian women

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 15, 2025 15:28 IST

x

Team India players

IMAGE: The ICC said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence while accepting the sanction and there was no need for a formal hearing. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India were on Wednesday fined five per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Women's ODI World Cup match against Australia in Visakhapatnam.

India lost the high-scoring contest by three wickets with Australia pulling off a record chase on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

 

India next take on England in a must-win clash on Sunday at Indore.

"Michell Periera of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as India were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.”

The ICC said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence while accepting the sanction and there was no need for a formal hearing.

"On-field umpires Sue Redfern and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Jacquline Williams leveled the charge," the ICC said. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Aussies tease India over handshake snub with Pakistan
Aussies tease India over handshake snub with Pakistan
Jaiswal enters top 5, Kuldeep hits career-best
Jaiswal enters top 5, Kuldeep hits career-best
'Last chance to see Kohli, Rohit in Australia'
'Last chance to see Kohli, Rohit in Australia'
Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah
Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah
'Rohit Always Puts The Team Above Everything'
'Rohit Always Puts The Team Above Everything'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 2

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

VIDEOS

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali Bash1:04

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali...

President Murmu hosts Mongolian President at Rashtrapati Bhavan3:34

President Murmu hosts Mongolian President at Rashtrapati...

Salman Khan's swag steals spotlight at star-studded Vikram Phadnis' fashion gala1:10

Salman Khan's swag steals spotlight at star-studded...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO