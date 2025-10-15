Aussies tease India over handshake snub with Pakistan

IMAGE: Screen grab of Australian cricketers suggesting a range of alternative greetings.

What happens when India skips the handshake with Pakistan? Australian cricketers apparently find it hilarious, and posted a video full of playful gestures ahead of the ODI series.

Players including Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, and Alyssa Healy highlighted the controversy in a playful manner.

The video, originally uploaded by Kayo Sports on social media, has since been deleted, but clips and reactions continue to circulate. In it, an anchor said, "We all know India is on its way. But we've identified one critical weakness."

The anchor continued, "We know that they're not huge fans of the traditional greeting (handshake), so we can throw them off before we've even bowled a ball."

Australian cricketers then suggested a range of alternative greetings. Nathan Ellis and Glenn Maxwell mockingly tried the fist-and-palm gesture, while women’s captain Alyssa Healy thumbed her nose and wiggled the remaining fingers in a teasing display.

Spinner Sophie Molineux took it further, using the “Italian salute,” and then the “up yours” gesture, which is generally intended as an insult, finishing off with a provocative middle finger.

In the now-deleted clip, Australia men’s captain Mitchell Marsh jokingly proposed the “finger in the ice cup” gesture as a substitute for the traditional handshake.

The players continued with comical alternatives such as “healing hands” and “salt on the popcorn.” Hazlewood added, "What about the shooter?"

The team burst into laughter at the end, clearly enjoying their playful take on the controversy.