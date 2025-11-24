HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Preity, Shreyas' Surprise Birthday Bash For...

Preity, Shreyas' Surprise Birthday Bash For...

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 24, 2025 05:55 IST

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer, Dino Morea, Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh. Photographs: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/X

Preity Zinta enjoyed an impromptu birthday treat for Punjab Kings' batting star Shashank Singh.

Shashank, who turned 34 on Saturday, November 22, 2025, marked the special day alongside Preity and Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer.

Preity Zinta

Preity also shared an update on Shreyas' comeback from a lacerated spleen suffered in Australia, saying he is 'recovering well'.

'Sometimes the most Unplanned and Impromptu evenings are the best. Happy Birthday Shashank once again. So happy to see you and so happy to see Shreyas recovering well and coming out (for once) Thank you Rohini for always being awesome Loved bumping into Dino as always,' said Preity on Instagram.

Preity Zinta

Also at Shashank's birthday party were Rasha Thadani and Dino Morea.

Preity Zinta

 
REDIFF CRICKET
