News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup matches likely to be moved out from rainy Colombo

Asia Cup matches likely to be moved out from rainy Colombo

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 12:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India play Pakistan in the Super Four match on Sunday, September 10. All the five Super Four games and the final, which were to be held in the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, are now likely to take place in Hambantota

IMAGE: India play Pakistan in the Super Four match on Sunday, September 10. All the five Super Four games and the final, which were to be held in the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, are now likely to take place in Hambantota. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

The Super Four games and the final of the Asia Cup are likely to be shifted from Colombo to the deep southern district of Hambantota, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources said on Tuesday.

 

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an announcement later in the day.

The decision has been made in view of the heavy rains in the capital city as well as in the central town of Kandy.

Both of India's matches have been affected by rain.

The much anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Pallekele stadium in Kandy was called off after one innings due to heavy downpour on Saturday, while India's match against Nepal on Monday was also truncated due to rain.

Sources said the broadcast operators and the local communications service providers have been instructed to relocate the facilities at Hambantota -- the dry zone venue where a drought has been experienced in the recent weeks.

So, all the five Super Four games and the final, which were to be held in the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, are now likely to take place in Hambantota.

Hambantota's Rajapaksa Stadium did not figure in the original scheduling for the Asia Cup. The last ODI there took place in August when Afghanistan hosted Pakistan in the second game of the three-match series.

With the first match being abandoned, there is also proposal to have a reserve day for the next game between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad
Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
Maxwell likely to skip India ODIs ahead of World Cup
Maxwell likely to skip India ODIs ahead of World Cup
What Teachers Don't Want From You
What Teachers Don't Want From You
'We can post a big score against Pakistan pacers'
'We can post a big score against Pakistan pacers'
Bypolls: Oommen Chandy's name still in voter list
Bypolls: Oommen Chandy's name still in voter list
Hideout of longest surviving Hizb terrorist busted
Hideout of longest surviving Hizb terrorist busted

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli

Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli

US Open PIX: Alcaraz, Rublev in quarters; Jabeur out

US Open PIX: Alcaraz, Rublev in quarters; Jabeur out

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances