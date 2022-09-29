News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » All-round India crush South Africa in series opener

All-round India crush South Africa in series opener

Source: PTI
September 29, 2022 00:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav smashed unbeaten fifties to lead India to an eight-wicket victory over South Africa in the opening Twenty20 International in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

India restricted South Africa to 106-8, a total that had looked improbable after a spectacular top order collapse left the touring side reeling at 9-5 in 2.3 overs.

 

Rahul made 51 not out and Yadav, the world's second-ranked Twenty20 batsman, remained unbeaten on 50 off 33 balls as India romped home with 20 balls to spare.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel celebrate on dismissing David Miller. 

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel celebrate on dismissing David Miller. Photograph: BCCI

India's pace attack, led by Arshdeep Singh, had laid the foundations of the victory on a seaming track at the Greenfield International Stadium.

They blew away South Africa's top order within 15 deliveries to seize early control of the match.

Deepak Chahar dismissed touring captain Temba Bavuma in the first over and sent back Tristan Stubbs in his next.

In between, Singh sent down a three-wicket over to break the back of South African line-up.

The left-arm seamer got Quinton de Kock to drag a ball onto his stumps and removed Rilee Rossouw and David Miller in successive deliveries to leave the tourists in tatters.

Keshav Maharaj scored a counter-attacking 41 

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj scored a counter-attacking 41. Photograph: BCCI

Aiden Markram (25) and Wayne Parnel (24) offered resistance with the bat but it was Keshav Maharaj's counter-attacking 41 that helped South Africa post a 100-plus score.

India endured their own top order woes when they began their chase.

Captain Rohit Sharma fell for a duck and Virat Kohli made three but Rahul played the anchor and Yadav the aggressor in an unbroken 93-run third-wicket stand to put India 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

The teams move to Guwahati for the second match on Sunday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
ICC Rankings: Suryakumar inches closer to No 1
ICC Rankings: Suryakumar inches closer to No 1
Mendiratta first Indian to book 2024 Olympics berth
Mendiratta first Indian to book 2024 Olympics berth
Axar Patel Most Valuable Player!
Axar Patel Most Valuable Player!
Amid Rajasthan crisis Gehlot in Delhi to meet Sonia
Amid Rajasthan crisis Gehlot in Delhi to meet Sonia
PHOTOS: Arshdeep, Chahar secure India win over SA
PHOTOS: Arshdeep, Chahar secure India win over SA
You learn a lot playing on tricky wickets: Rohit
You learn a lot playing on tricky wickets: Rohit
PFI, 8 other outfits banned under UAPA for 5 years
PFI, 8 other outfits banned under UAPA for 5 years

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

PHOTOS: Arshdeep, Chahar secure India win over SA

PHOTOS: Arshdeep, Chahar secure India win over SA

Heard Of Rohit, Kohli Fan Associations?

Heard Of Rohit, Kohli Fan Associations?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances