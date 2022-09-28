News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC Rankings: Suryakumar inches closer to No 1

ICC Rankings: Suryakumar inches closer to No 1

Source: PTI
September 28, 2022 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar Yadav

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

India batter Suryakumar Yadav jumped a place to reach a career-best-equalling second position in the latest ICC men's T20I Player rankings issued on Wednesday.

Suryakumar now has 801 rating points after smashing a match-winning 69 off 36 deliveries in the third match against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday that helped India clinch the series 2-1.

He had reached the second spot in T20 rankings for the first time in August this year following his exploits against the West Indies.

 

India captain Rohit Sharma also moved up one place to 13th position after scores of 46 not out and 17 in the second and third T20I against Australia.

Only a couple of rating points separate Suryakumar and Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who also improved a spot to grab the third position.

Babar, who had occupied the No.1 position for 1,155 days before being overtaken by teammate Mohammad Rizwan earlier this month, was named Player of the Match for an unbeaten 110 in the second T20I against England.

He followed it up with scores of eight and 36 in the third and fourth matches, which were also played over the past week.

India spinners Axar Patel (up from 33rd to 18th) and Yuzvendra Chahal (up from 28th to 26th) have moved up the bowlers' list, which continues to be led by Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Among others, Matthew Wade (up six places to 62nd), Cameron Green (up 31 places to 67th) and Tim David (up 202 places to 109th) are the Australian players to move up the batting rankings.

Green and David had notched up half-centuries in the final match of the series.

England batter Harry Brook's scores of 31, 81 not out and 34 in Pakistan have lifted him 118 places to 29th position, while Ben Ducket has soared 1,070 places to 32nd position after scoring 43, 70 not out and 33 in those three matches.

In the latest weekly update, Reece Topley is up 14 places to 23rd and is the third third-highest ranked England bowler after Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan.

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf is up seven places to 14th position after taking five wickets in the last three matches. Mark Wood (up 29 places to 40th) and Sam Curran (up five places to 47th) have also progressed. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Heard Of Rohit, Kohli Fan Associations?
Heard Of Rohit, Kohli Fan Associations?
SA T20s: Key areas for India to improve ahead of WC
SA T20s: Key areas for India to improve ahead of WC
SKY's Date Night With Devisha
SKY's Date Night With Devisha
FIFA: Sunil Chhetri Is Captain Fantastic
FIFA: Sunil Chhetri Is Captain Fantastic
Kharge ready to join Cong poll fray if Sonia says so
Kharge ready to join Cong poll fray if Sonia says so
Karnataka Felicitates President Murmu
Karnataka Felicitates President Murmu
J-K: Senior cop shunted for disruption in fruit trucks
J-K: Senior cop shunted for disruption in fruit trucks

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

'The King Is Back'

'The King Is Back'

PIX: India, South Africa sweat it out

PIX: India, South Africa sweat it out

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances