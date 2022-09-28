News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Heard Of Rohit, Kohli Fan Associations?

Heard Of Rohit, Kohli Fan Associations?

By Rediff Cricket
September 28, 2022 10:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy All Kerala Rohit Sharma Fans Association/Twitter
 

The Indian team landed in Thiruvananthapuram to play the first of three T20I games against South Africa.

While all the Indian cricketers were cheered on by the fans; Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli seem to be the crowd favourites.

Admirers in southern India have a particular way of showering affection on their heroes, whether they are politicians, cricketers or actors.

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy All Kerala Virat Kohli Fans Association/Twitter

A massive flex of Kohli has been set up outside the Greenfield international stadium where the match will be played.

There's a giant flex of Rohit's too outside the stadium.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'The King Is Back'
'The King Is Back'
'Kohli's power game is coming back at right time'
'Kohli's power game is coming back at right time'
SA T20s: Key areas for India to improve ahead of WC
SA T20s: Key areas for India to improve ahead of WC
Active credit cards drop 2.3 mn in Aug over RBI norms
Active credit cards drop 2.3 mn in Aug over RBI norms
Without Modi, BJP's MP Tally Would Shrink
Without Modi, BJP's MP Tally Would Shrink
PFI banned for 5 years for terrorism, ISIS links
PFI banned for 5 years for terrorism, ISIS links
Navratri 2022: What The Stars Wear
Navratri 2022: What The Stars Wear

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Axar Patel Most Valuable Player!

Axar Patel Most Valuable Player!

SA ODIs: Samson likely to be Dhawan's deputy

SA ODIs: Samson likely to be Dhawan's deputy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances