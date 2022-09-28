Heard Of Rohit, Kohli Fan Associations?

Photograph: Kind courtesy All Kerala Rohit Sharma Fans Association/Twitter

The Indian team landed in Thiruvananthapuram to play the first of three T20I games against South Africa.

While all the Indian cricketers were cheered on by the fans; Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli seem to be the crowd favourites.

Admirers in southern India have a particular way of showering affection on their heroes, whether they are politicians, cricketers or actors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy All Kerala Virat Kohli Fans Association/Twitter

A massive flex of Kohli has been set up outside the Greenfield international stadium where the match will be played.

There's a giant flex of Rohit's too outside the stadium.