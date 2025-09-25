HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit Sharma Is '10kg Down!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 25, 2025 13:13 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Nayar, who has long been part of Rohit Sharma's training circle with Dhawal Kulkarni. Photograph: Dhawal Kulkarni/Instagram
 

After months away from competitive cricket, Rohit Sharma is gearing up for a sensational comeback.

The 38 year old has transformed his physique ahead of the coming ODI series in Australia, shedding noticeable weight and showing the results of intense off-field training since the conclusion of IPL 2025 in June.

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who has long been part of Rohit's training circle, revealed on Instagram that the opener has lost nearly 10 kilograms in recent weeks.

Sharing a gym picture with Rohit, Abhishek captioned it, '10000 grams later... we keep pushing,' tagging India's ODI skipper.

Rohit's Mumbai team-mate Dhawal Kulkarni also posted a photo alongside the duo, calling the transformation a result of hard grind, 'Iron sharpens iron'.

