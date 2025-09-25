'Unstoppable Things: Time. Ageing. Abhishek Sharma'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma's explosive 75 off 37 balls against Bangladesh on Wednesday was more than an innings; it was a statement. Photograph: ANI Photo

Under the dazzling lights of the Dubai international stadium, Abhishek Sharma didn't just bat, he dominated.

The 25-year-old opener's explosive 75 off 37 balls against Bangladesh on Wednesday was more than an innings; it was a statement, heralding the rise of India's T20 sensation.

Six boundaries and five towering sixes lit up the Dubai skyline as Sharma, who is currently ranked No. 1 in T20Is, single-handedly took charge of the game, dismantling the Bangladeshi attack with ease.

His heroics laid the foundation for India to post a competitive 168/6, with Hardik Pandya adding a brisk 38 off 29 balls to complement the charge.

Despite four dropped catches and a brief mid-innings wobble, the Indian bowlers held their nerve to restrict Bangladesh to 127, handing India a 41 run win and a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Creating History

IMAGE: Six boundaries and five towering sixes lit up the Dubai skyline as Abhishek Sharma single-handedly took charge of the game. Photograph: ANI Photo

With his latest six-hitting spree, Shama became the first batter in Asia Cup history to clear the boundary 16 times in a single edition. The previous record of 14, held by Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya since 2008, suddenly looked modest in comparison.

This demolition followed his record-breaking 25-ball half-century against Bangladesh, marking the fifth time the Punjab batter has reached a T20I fifty in 25 or fewer balls.

With this achievement, Sharma moved past mentor Yuvraj Singh, who had managed the feat four times, and joined an elite list led by Suryakumar Yadav (7) and Rohit Sharma (6).

At just 22 T20I matches, Sharma's statistics read like a fantasy draft. His 783 runs include two centuries and four fifties.

He joins Virat Kohli as only the second Indian to register consecutive Asia Cup (T20Is) fifties, but his method of getting there has been uniquely destructive.

The X-Factor India Craved

Sharma isn't just accumulating runs; he's revolutionising India's approach to Powerplay batting.

His fearless stroke-play and innovative shot selection have given the team the kind of explosive starts that transform matches. Where once India relied on steady accumulation, Sharma brings controlled chaos that leaves opposing captains scrambling for answers.

Cricket's digital universe has erupted in appreciation. 'Things that are unstoppable: 1. Time, 2. Ageing, 3. Abhishek Sharma,' read one viral post that perfectly captured the mood.

His IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad chimed in with 'Unstoppable everywhere,' while fans drew comparisons to T20 legends Chris Gayle, Travis Head and Brendon McCullum.

As India marches toward the Asia Cup final, one thing is crystal clear -- Abhishek Sharma isn't just participating in this tournament; he's redefining it.

In T20s that demand firepower, Sharma has become India's perfect weapon. The future of Indian cricket isn't just bright but explosive too.