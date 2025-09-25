'Sanju Mohanlal Samson' Goes Viral

'I can't come in and say, "I only can do the hero role." I need to be a villain. I need to be a joker. I need to play around".'

IMAGE: 'Sanju Mohanlal Samson' steals the show in interview. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kerala's best known cricketer borrowed a line from one of Kerala's most beloved actors.

Sanju Samson turned to Mohanlal's long career of playing heroes, villains, and everything in between to explain why he is willing to bat wherever India needs him.

On Wednesday in Dubai, the wicketkeeper-batter deployed that very versatility to describe his role in Indian cricket, even dubbing himself 'Sanju Mohanlal Samson'.

Speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar, Sanju drew inspiration from Dadasaheb Phalke Award honouree Mohanlal to explain his willingness to adapt to different roles.

'There's our actor Mohanlal, who got a big award from the Indian government. He has been an actor for 20, 30, 40 years. I have been playing for India for 10 years. So, I can't come in and say, "I only can do the hero role." I need to be a villain. I need to be a joker. I need to play around,' Sanju told Sanjay on the Sony Sports Network.

'You can't say that you have scored runs in the opening position and you are really good in the top three spots. I feel let me try this also. No one can say why I can't be a good villain. Let's see how it goes.'

Manjrekar, amused by the analogy, replied, 'Well done, Mohanlal. Sorry, Sanju Samson.'

'Sanju Mohanlal Samson,' came the response accompanied by a chuckle.

Sanju, who had been opening successfully before the Asia Cup, has now been pushed into the middle order with Shubman Gill returning as opener alongside Abhishek Sharma. That reshuffle moved Suryakumar Yadav to No. 3, leaving Sanju to float in the lower middle order.

So far in the tournament, he has had limited chances, batting only twice in five matches. He scored a half-century at No. 3 against Oman but struggled in the Super 4 match against Pakistan, making just 13 off 17 balls.

In India's final group stage game against the UAE, he produced a laboured fifty, still trying to find rhythm in his new role.

Despite the adjustment period, Samson credited Skipper Suryakumar and Coach Gautam Gambhir for backing him.

'Really enjoying both the roles. It's a bit different batting at No. 5. I have received some honest feedback from my captain and the coach. The communication has been very clear and that's been the case right from the start of the tournament. They told me 'it's a different role for you. But, we do have the confidence that you'll be able to go out and contribute for us.'

'From my angle, I am looking to get my eye in and then hit a few sixes and contribute to the team in a positive side.'