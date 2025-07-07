Akash Deep breaks 38-year record in England

IMAGE: Akash Deep delivered a sensational 10-wicket match performance — the best-ever by an Indian in a Test on English soil. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

At Edgbaston, on a pitch where bowlers are often left searching, Akash Deep found his name etched in history.

The 28-year-old seamer delivered a sensational 10-wicket match performance — the best-ever by an Indian in a Test on English soil, surpassing a record that stood for nearly four decades.

His combined figures of 10 for 187 bettered Chetan Sharma’s 10 for 188 — a mark set back in 1986.

The Bengal pacer was relentless across both innings, combining sharp pace with impeccable control. He picked up 4 for 88 in the first innings to set the tone, and followed it up with a sensational 6 for 99 — his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket — to help dismantle England on the final day.

His performance was central to India’s commanding 336-run victory at Edgbaston, their biggest overseas win by runs, and a first-ever Test triumph at the venue. Deep's record-breaking effort not only underscored India’s tactical superiority in the match, but also signaled the rise of another formidable quick in India’s growing pace arsenal.