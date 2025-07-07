HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Akash Deep breaks 38-year record in England

Akash Deep breaks 38-year record in England

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 00:22 IST

x

Akash Deep

IMAGE: Akash Deep delivered a sensational 10-wicket match performance — the best-ever by an Indian in a Test on English soil. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

At Edgbaston, on a pitch where bowlers are often left searching, Akash Deep found his name etched in history.

● SCORECARD

The 28-year-old seamer delivered a sensational 10-wicket match performance — the best-ever by an Indian in a Test on English soil, surpassing a record that stood for nearly four decades.

His combined figures of 10 for 187 bettered Chetan Sharma’s 10 for 188 — a mark set back in 1986.

 

The Bengal pacer was relentless across both innings, combining sharp pace with impeccable control. He picked up 4 for 88 in the first innings to set the tone, and followed it up with a sensational 6 for 99 — his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket — to help dismantle England on the final day.

His performance was central to India’s commanding 336-run victory at Edgbaston, their biggest overseas win by runs, and a first-ever Test triumph at the venue. Deep's record-breaking effort not only underscored India’s tactical superiority in the match, but also signaled the rise of another formidable quick in India’s growing pace arsenal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress
How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress
PIX: Akash Wrecks England As India Level Series
PIX: Akash Wrecks England As India Level Series
Inside India's Edgbaston breakthrough... Gill tells all!
Inside India's Edgbaston breakthrough... Gill tells all!
'Gill, Gill, Gill': Kohli, Viru hail India's new Test skip
'Gill, Gill, Gill': Kohli, Viru hail India's new Test skip
Gill confirms Bumrah's return for Lord's Test
Gill confirms Bumrah's return for Lord's Test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

webstory image 2

Pineapple Paradise: 8 Wonderful Recipes

webstory image 3

Say Hello To Oppo Reno 14 Pro

VIDEOS

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair grounded F-35B2:58

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair...

BJP leader compares MNS assault over language with Pahalgam terror attack1:06

BJP leader compares MNS assault over language with...

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami conducts aerial survey, inspects damages in cloudburst-hit areas0:56

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami conducts aerial survey, inspects...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD