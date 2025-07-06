Inside India's Edgbaston breakthrough... Gill tells all!

When your two fast bowlers take 17 wickets, then it becomes easy for the skipper: Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hails Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep after landmark Edgbaston victory. Photograph: BCCI/X

India skipper Shubman Gill lauded fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj for stepping up in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, crediting their combined 17-wicket haul for making his job as captain significantly "easier".

India registered a historic 336-run win in the second Test to level the five-match series 1-1.

● SCORECARD

Akash returned with a stunning match haul of 10 wickets, including a maiden five-for in the second innings, while Siraj contributed seven wickets across both innings.

“When your two fast bowlers take 17 wickets, it becomes easy for the skipper. Bumrah bhai was not there, but the bowlers we have in the squad are capable of taking 20 wickets in a match,” Gill told former India batting star Cheteshwar Pujara on JioCinema after the team's win.

Having been comprehensively beaten in the opening Test, Gill credited the turnaround to improved execution with the ball and sharper fielding.

“There have been a lot of instances where we have lost the first match of the series and then made comebacks. So we knew how to come back. If we consistently score 450 runs, our bowlers will keep us in the game."

“All the things we spoke about after the last game — we were spot on with all of those. I think the way we came back with our bowling and fielding was tremendous to see,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

India’s dominant win was set up by Gill himself, who scored a stunning 269 in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second, laying the foundation for the massive 608-run target.

“On this kind of wicket, we knew that if we got 400–500 runs, it would be enough. Not every game will be like Headingley. They (the bowlers) were magnificent. The way we were able to get through their top order — they bowled brilliantly.”

Gill also praised Prasidh Krishna for maintaining pressure despite not having many wickets to show for his effort.

“Even Prasidh — he didn't get as many wickets, but he bowled brilliantly."

“He (Akash Deep) hit the right lengths and was getting the ball to move both ways, which was difficult on a pitch like this. He was magnificent for us.”

He added that sometimes captaincy can cloud a batter's instinct to take risks, but he didn’t let that affect him.

“I am definitely feeling comfortable with my game, and if we are able to win the series with my contributions, it’ll be great. As I said before, I want to play as a batsman, go out as a batsman, and make decisions as a batsman."

“Sometimes you won’t take certain risks when you're thinking as a captain — which you have to take as a batsman.”